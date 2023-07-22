Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 248,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,736. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

