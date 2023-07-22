Beta Finance (BETA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $58.48 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

