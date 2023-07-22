Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTTX. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

