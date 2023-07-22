Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Better Therapeutics Price Performance
Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.97.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.