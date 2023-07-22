Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XAIR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
Beyond Air Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.37. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Beyond Air by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 567,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Beyond Air by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
