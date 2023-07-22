Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XAIR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.37. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Beyond Air by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 567,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Beyond Air by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

