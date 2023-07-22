Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 3.8%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 143,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 272,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,655,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.