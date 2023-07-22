Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 410,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

