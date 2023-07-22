Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $29,751.73 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $578.27 billion and $8.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00802955 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00124563 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019866 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,436,456 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.