Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $34,621.41 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00238430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

