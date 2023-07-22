Bitcoin SV Price Tops $37.46 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $37.46 or 0.00125478 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $721.68 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,852.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00813229 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

