Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150.06 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00031342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $150.06 million and approximately $452,522.67 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00816242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00126343 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020052 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.54336726 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $292,904.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.