BitShares Hits 1-Day Volume of $750,514.97 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and approximately $750,514.97 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,981,777 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.