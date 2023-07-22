BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $454.69 million and $15.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002831 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
