Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,125. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

