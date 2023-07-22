Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.86 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Block by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.