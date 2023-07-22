BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 2.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $183.45 and last traded at $184.98. 2,290,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,559,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.
