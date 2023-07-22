BNB Price Hits $240.84 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.05 billion and approximately $308.68 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $240.84 or 0.00809499 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,822,938 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,856,719.78560555. The last known price of BNB is 244.51592517 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1528 active market(s) with $379,973,303.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.