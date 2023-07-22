Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 1,377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.