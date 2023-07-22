Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

