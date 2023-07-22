Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.18.
Boot Barn Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE BOOT opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
