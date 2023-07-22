Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 975,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 975,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 6.2% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Las Vegas Sands worth $61,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $164,559,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. 5,893,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,289. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.