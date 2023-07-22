Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$3.78. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 386 shares.

Brompton Oil Split Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.12.

About Brompton Oil Split

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

