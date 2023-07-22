Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $101.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

