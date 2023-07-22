Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $101.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity
In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick
Brunswick Stock Performance
Shares of BC stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
