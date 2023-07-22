BTIG Research Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.61 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

