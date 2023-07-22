Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 199,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,320. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

