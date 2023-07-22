Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cambridge Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market cap of $440.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

In related news, Director Hambleton Douglas Lord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,793. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.