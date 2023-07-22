Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.78.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$156.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$144.71 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6678099 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

