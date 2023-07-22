Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $311.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

