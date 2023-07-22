CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,680 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.