CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 25,179,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,357. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

