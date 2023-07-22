CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $415.57. 3,176,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,955. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $419.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.01. The company has a market cap of $315.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

