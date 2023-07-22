CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. 5,858,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,364. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

