Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $10.98 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.98 billion and $198.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.67 or 0.06329934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,987,700,399 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

