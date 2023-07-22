Cardano Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $10.86 billion and $181.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.74 or 0.06256234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,990,882,959 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

