Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Carrefour Stock Up 0.3 %
CRRFY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Carrefour Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
