Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

