Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 25,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

