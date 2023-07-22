Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE CTLT opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 216.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

