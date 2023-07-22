CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) vs. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Critical Contrast

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco 4.98% 7.73% 3.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CAVA Group and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given CAVA Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

60.6% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $564.12 million 9.63 N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $469.96 million 0.78 $20.80 million $0.65 15.65

El Pollo Loco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAVA Group.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats CAVA Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.