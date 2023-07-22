CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $4.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,888.82 or 1.00029857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05146366 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,184,557.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

