Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.60. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 16,260 shares traded.

Celyad Oncology Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

