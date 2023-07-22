Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,328.76

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,328.76 ($17.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,262 ($16.50). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.61), with a volume of 25,934 shares.
Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($17.72) to GBX 1,675 ($21.90) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The company has a market capitalization of £377.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,282.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,330.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,199.52.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
