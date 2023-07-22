Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 415,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

