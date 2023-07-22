Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.27

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.27 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 94705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,652,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chase by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.