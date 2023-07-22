Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 591,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.52. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

