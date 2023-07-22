China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.08

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $12.32. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 2,257 shares.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

