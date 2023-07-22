Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.60

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 9,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.78. The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

