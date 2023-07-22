Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.60

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 9,366 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.78. The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
