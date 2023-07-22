CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Shares Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.15. 12,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 25,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

CHS Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.