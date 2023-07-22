Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,496. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average is $201.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

