CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CXF opened at C$9.55 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.24 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.