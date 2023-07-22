CIBC Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -212.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.