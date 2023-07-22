Citigroup Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $665.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $515.00 to $665.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $533.79.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $537.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.09. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $272.52 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

